Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 527.6% Higher This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 527.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $48,952.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,925,796 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

