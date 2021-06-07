Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.58

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 29652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRT.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

