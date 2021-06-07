Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $137.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.