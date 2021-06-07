Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.