Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
IQV opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.04.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
