Montag & Caldwell LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 235,142 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $111.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

