Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,916 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.