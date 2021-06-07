Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.84. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,033. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.