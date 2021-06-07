Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.72. 701,334 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

