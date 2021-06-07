Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 5,380 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. 8,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,343. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00.

