Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 32,219 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,219 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s makes up 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Brink’s worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $73.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.