Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

