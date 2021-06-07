Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $15.69 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,686,000. Green Plains makes up about 2.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

