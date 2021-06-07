Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 576.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,017,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $196.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.23 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

