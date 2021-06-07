Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.