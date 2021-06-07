Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 232,790 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 232,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,076 shares of company stock worth $5,694,842. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

