Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 208,140 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 453.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Titan Machinery worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,277 shares of company stock worth $10,626,513 in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

