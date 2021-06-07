Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.26 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $4.26 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.01065292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.91 or 0.10329215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

