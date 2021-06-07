Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 585,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

