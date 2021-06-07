Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 955 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Professional worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Professional by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.51. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,947. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $357,739. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

