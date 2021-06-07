Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 35,000 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.28. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

