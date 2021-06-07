Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $9.30 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 3.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. 12,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,838. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

