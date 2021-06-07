Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 157,934 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Cadence Bancorporation comprises approximately 1.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.48. 454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

