Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

