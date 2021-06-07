megaBONK Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $329,707.68 and $7,356.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.01057230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.31 or 0.10332703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054386 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

