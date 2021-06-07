Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

