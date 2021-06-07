Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $452.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $440.00 to $452.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

MA opened at $366.02 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

