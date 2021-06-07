Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $367.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.