Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 333,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,737,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Shares of MA opened at $367.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.75. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

