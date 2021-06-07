Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

