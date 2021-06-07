Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $414,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

