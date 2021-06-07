Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 5,759 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 591.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

