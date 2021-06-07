Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

