Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $382,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.