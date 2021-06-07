Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 4,600 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

