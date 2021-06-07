Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,710 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

