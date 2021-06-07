Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,697 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $231.75. 5,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $233.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

