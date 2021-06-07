Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $60.24. 30,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

