Maryland Capital Management Buys 23,044 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

