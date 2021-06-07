Maryland Capital Management Acquires 2,272 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

PAYX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,392. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

