Mark S. Bartlett Buys 20,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 126,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

