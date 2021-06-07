Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $272.23. 107,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,433. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

