Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.97. 34,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

