Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $6.04 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 176,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January makes up 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.59. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,975. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97.

