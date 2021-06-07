Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 280,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.17. 741,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,749,977. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

