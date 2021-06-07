Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,936,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. 3,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

