Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 36,557 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.91. 2,865,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

