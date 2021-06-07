Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.69. 31,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.