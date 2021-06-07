MAP Protocol Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $699,742.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00282688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00250234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01152699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.96 or 0.99948141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

