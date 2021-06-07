MANTRA DAO Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01048011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.68 or 0.10334304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054862 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 298,677,197 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

