Manchester City Fan Token Price Hits $12.79 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and $1.60 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.79 or 0.00037425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00254074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.01149910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.29 or 1.00206517 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

